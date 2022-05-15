Iván Ramiro Sosa, the best of the Colombians in the general of the Giro 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Ivan Ramiro Sosa.
The rider from Pasca did not enter the top of stage 9. Even so, he is the best beetle.
May 15, 2022, 10:46 AM
The Australian Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) won the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia, disputed between Isernia and Blockhaus, of 191 km, in which the Spanish Juanpe López (Trek) managed for a few seconds to save the ‘pink jersey’ of leader.
Hidley (Perth, 26 years old) won in a reduced sprint with a time of 5h 34min 44s, ahead of the French Roman Bardet, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, the Spanish Mikel Landa and the Portuguese Joao Almeida.
Juanpe López was 1.47 behind the winner, but kept the pink jersey. Now, with 12 seconds on Almeida and 14 on Bardet.
The best Colombian was Iván Ramiro Sosa, who came in 20th place, 4 min 34 s behind the Australian. Overall, the Pesca rider is also the best of the beetles. He is 19, 5 min 53 s behind the leader López.
This Monday, the Giro d’Italia will enjoy its second rest day to return to the road on Tuesday with the tenth stage, between Pescara and Jesiof 196 km.
