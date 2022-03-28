The start of his first full season aboard Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia RS-GP 2022 saw him collect a 12th place in Qatar and a 16th in Indonesia. This brings him to 16th position in the general classification, with four points.

Maverick’s performances contrast with the good start to the season of his teammate Aleix Espargaro, who shone with a fourth position in Lusail and in Mandalika he finished in the top 10. In this way he is seventh in the general classification with 20 points (the same of his brother Pol, a Honda rider), just ten points behind the leader Enea Bastianini.

It seems that Vinales took a small step back in the second race of the year, in which he remained off the points. However, the complicated conditions in which the Indonesian Grand Prix was held, with intense rain and a completely wet track, masked the step forward made by the Aprilia rider in Sunday morning’s warm-up, carried out in dry conditions. There he had obtained the second half, showing a more than interesting pace.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

“If it were up to me, I would have raced in Argentina immediately after finishing the race in Indonesia,” said Maverick on the eve of the Argentine Grand Prix, which takes place this weekend at Termas de Rio Hondo. “At Mandalika we took an important step in terms of setup. But he didn’t show up in the race due to the difficult conditions. However, this makes me feel confident in view of the next races ”.

Vinales had abruptly left Yamaha in the middle of last season, moving to Aprilia for the last part of the championship, with numerous problems adapting to the new bike. Regarding the difficulties he is facing, he states: “I am convinced that we are very close to finding full confidence, but in the current MotoGP, every little improvement requires a lot of work for both the team and the rider”.

This situation does not scare the rider from Roses, who maintains a certain optimism: “It’s a question of putting together many details and creating a perfect synergy. But we are on the right path ”.