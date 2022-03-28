Presidential elections Olli Rehn topped Yle’s presidential poll

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) fell as the third most popular presidential candidate in a poll conducted by Yle in March.

Finland The President of the Bank Olli Rehn (Central) has become the number one candidate for the next President of the Republic of Finland, will survive Yle’s presidential poll.

According to a survey conducted by the Economic Survey, Rehn was chosen as the number one candidate by 20 per cent of respondents, Foreign Minister Pekka Haaviston (green) 16 percent of respondents and the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) nine percent of respondents.

In the Economic Survey survey, respondents chose their favorites from among 41 names.

The last time Yle conducted its presidential poll was in January 2021. That’s when Marin came in first.

A year ago, 16 per cent of respondents chose the prime minister, 11 per cent of respondents Rehn and nine per cent of respondents Haavisto.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö the season ends in 2024.

In mid-March, about 1,800 people responded to the survey on the Internet survey of the Economic Survey. The margin of error of the study is two percentage points in its direction.