If Ducati has confirmed itself as the touchstone also in this beginning of the 2023 World Championship, Aprilia has solidified its foundations and its performance, resulting in the first pursuer of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer thanks to the second place obtained in the inaugural race at Portimao, the last week.

A solid, fast, innovative Aprilia that seems to be able to count on a Vinales regenerated by the “Noale cure”, a team from a small manufacturer compared to the Japanese giants, but full of ideas and capable people who have brought the RS-GP from being an ugly duckling to becoming a fighter who has several weapons in store at his disposal.

Portimao’s second place did the environment a lot of good, but it’s clear that in sport, results have to be confirmed every time you enter the track. Vinales and Aprilia seem to be ready: feet on the ground, but convinced of their capabilities.

“I’m curious to see how we’ll go. Last year we did very well, but it was a different time. Now we’re much better prepared and we confirmed that in the opening race at Portimao. The potential and speed were great. Of course, at this track the things will be different because the characteristics are different. Then the weather will also play a very important role, because here it is often uncertain. We will try to do our best during the sessions and if we succeed we can also fight for the win.”

The former Yamaha and Suzuki rider explained what led him to make such an important leap in quality compared to recent seasons, which actually passed on the sly.

“What has changed compared to last year is the group. We’re working very well, the bike set up is much more suited to my riding style. I can pull away later, and right now it’s extremely important for overtaking, but also to defend against the other riders. The bike runs better and for me it’s a great thing. Last year it wasn’t like that and if it had been it would have helped me by giving me more opportunities to win. This has to be the year where we manage to give my all in all the races”.

“The atmosphere in the team and the feeling you have is the same since the Valencia tests, when we actually created this group. We know that the motivation is strong and what our goal is. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be realistic. We know that the priority is to get the most out of the bike throughout the weekend. It is important to always be in the top positions. Then we are very motivated, because I had never done particularly well in Portimao, instead we went very fast. But we have to be cautious. It’s only the beginning of the season. We have to build results step by step. The season will be very long and we must continue to fight in the top positions at the start of the season.”

Another secret that has brought Vinales back to self-confidence and to grow together with Aprilia is the landing in Noale of Manuel Cazeaux, his crew chief at the time with Suzuki.

“I think we understand each other better now. Manuel (Cazeaux, the crew chief, ed.) knows me very well. I spent 2 years with him, the ones as a rookie, and he immediately managed to understand me. When you find people who understand you, everyone seems to magically go in the right direction. It’s actually because there’s a lot of work behind it. He’s easy to work with, he knows how to prepare things for me. At that point I know I can push hard and that’s wonderful for a rider.”

“We’re trying to improve the bike week after week. Ducati, however, has them too and does the same. They seem to have everything under control, but we’ll try to put pressure on them,” concluded the Spaniard.