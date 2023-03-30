Music on social media: that’s why Meta didn’t renew the contract with Siae

After a week of back and forth between Meta and Siae, we finally know what was behind Facebook and Instagram’s non-renewal of the contract on music tracks.

Angelo Mazzetti, head of institutional affairs of the parent company of Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram, revealed it in a hearing in the Chamber. During his speech, Mazzetti stressed that the company “has not decided to interrupt the negotiations unilaterally”, as the SIAE representatives had claimed. He brings it back open.

The license for the use of the works in the Siae catalog expired on 15 December 2022. The negotiations for the renewal of the agreement had already begun in August 2022. But, as Mazzetti explained to the Chamber, the reason for the break was “the amount requested by Siae, which was initially 4 times higher than the agreed amount until 2022 without any reason being given while the license fees were substantially the same”.

Meta’s representative explained that the Menlo Park company “did its utmost to keep the negotiation alive, presented a significantly higher offer than the royalty agreed with Siae until December 2022: we have progressively increased our offer trying to go meeting the requests of Siae which, however, refused to accept any offer lower than an increase of +310%”.

Hence the unsuccessful closure of the negotiation, since Zuckerberg’s company “is not willing to close agreements that are unreasonable from an economic and market point of view”.