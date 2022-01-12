The 8th of February will be an important date for the fans of the MotoGP and above all of the Honda. In fact, the official presentation of the bike will take place, the so-called unveiling. And it will happen in the presence of everyone, even that Marc Marquez whose physical conditions have caused concern and not a little the fans. The eight-time world champion will unveil his bike together with Pol Espargaró, in a ceremony that will take place online after the start of the winter tests (5-6 February in Sepang, then 11-13 February in Indonesia). Honda itself confirmed this in an official statement.

Marquez, on the other hand, will not be present at the other important event of the house of the golden wing, namely the press conference to present the HRC programs, scheduled for Friday 14 January at 11 am Italian. Team mate Espargaró, brother Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami (the two drivers of the LCR satellite team) will speak with the journalists.