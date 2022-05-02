THE Jerez de la Frontera testheld the day after the Spanish GP, saw a great deal of work by the two riders of the official Honda, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez, overall authors of 145 laps. Most of them – as many as 85 – were made by the number 44, author of 1: 37.566 which earned not only the 5th place in the standings, but also the opportunity to test the data collected over the last weekend: “We needed to do a lot of laps to understand everything, and it was productive – Espargaro explained – information is important in MotoGP, even more so if you can make progress. We tried a lot today and, as always, there were some positive and negative signs. Of course you want more to be faster, but I’m happy with the lap we did with medium tires. Let’s see if the work done will pay off at Le Mans now ”.

On the other hand, the six-time world champion test is more ‘contained’ Marquez, 15th in the standings but the protagonist of a test that saw him engaged on three different bikes: “It was a good and important day – commented number 93 – plus we were able to try a few things. As always, several have worked well, and others not as we wanted. We tried a few different aerodynamic parts to understand them better on a shorter and narrower track like Jerez, as opposed to longer and faster tracks faced in the pre-season like Sepang and Mandalika. Today’s information was good, but we need to keep working. Now let’s look forward to Le Mans ”.