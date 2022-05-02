sonic the hedgehog 2 It is a hit in theaters. Even before this film was available, Paramount was already thinking about a third feature film, as well as an animated series. With the second installment introducing Tails and Knuckles to this vast and growing world, the blue hedgehog’s third adventure on the big screen will introduce us to friends and enemies of this character. Besides the obvious option, the one that appears in the post-credits scene and which we won’t mention, here we present the five characters that should appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

5-. Silver

Considering that every Sonic movie introduces us to a new antagonist, Silver might just be relegated to a post-credits scene in the third Sonic movie. However, this would be more than enough to quench the thirst of fans, especially those who fondly remember Sonic 06, that is, like six people in the whole world. Regarding his participation in the games, Silver is an excellent way to implement dramatic plots without introducing secondary characters without a great weight. Being completely neutral, it ends up being an organic way to incorporate the more magical and galactic aspects of the Sonic universe.

4-. Big the Cat

Let’s face it, Big the Cat is a meme, and not a character. This character was introduced in sonic adventure, and was immediately one of the most hated for its style of play, where you have to catch a frog. In the event that this gigantic cat appears in a Sonic movie, he would not do so as someone important to the plot, but as an Easter egg that fans will appreciate. However, there is also the possibility that we will see him in action, since he is a great friend of Amy Rose, who by the way is our next option.

3-. Amy Rose

Originally a character we saw for five minutes on sonic cdAmy Rose has gained popularity in the fan community after her appearance on sonic adventure and subsequent 3D games. Amy is considered (by herself) Sonic’s girlfriend, so implanting her in the third film would be natural for this cinematic universe. Her attitude may be contagious or annoying to some, but she is undeniably popular and recognizable by her decidedly feminine features.

two-. Rouge the Bat

When it comes to rivalries, Sonic has Shadow, Tails has Dr. Eggman, and Kunckles has Rouge the Bat. In this way, it is very likely that this bounty hunter and government spy will have a significant role in Sonic’s next adventure on the big screen. Bat Girl has a flirtatious attitude, fights fiercely, and has a strong moral compass, something that sometimes gets in the way of her misdeeds. In this way, it is not a big surprise that she has become one of the most loved characters by fans, and all thanks to her participation in Sonic Adventure 2.

one-. metal sonic

Over the years, Sonic has had many rivals. Dr. Eggman, Knuckles, Shadow, Silver and more. However, none compare to Metal Sonic, a robot created to surpass the blue hedgehog in every possible way. This is one of the few creations that Robotnik personally created, which is actually a genuine threat against Sonic and his friends. In the games, this being has been the perfect opponent in sections that focus on speed rather than brute force, such as his involvement in sonic cdso a live action version is something that desperately needs to happen sooner or later.