MotoGP 2023: the riders’ standings after the Sprint in Argentina

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 41 2 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 28 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 27 4 Brad Binder KTM 22 5 Alex Marquez Ducati 17 6 Johann Zarco Ducati 15 7 Jack Miller KTM 15 8 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 11 9 Jorge Martin Ducati 11 10 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 9 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 8 12 Luca Marini Ducati 7 13 Marc Marquez Honda 7 14 Alex Rins Honda 6 15 Joan Mir Honda 5 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 4 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 3 18 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 3 19 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 0 20 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 0 21 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 0 22 Pol Espargaro GasGas 0

Bagnaia, a painless sixth place

All in all, it went well for Francesco Bagnaia. While recording some difficulties today in the Termas de Rio Hondo Sprint, the world champion defended himself and obtained four points which allow him to extend to +13 on the second in the standings, Maverick Viñales, seventh today and who therefore moved the standings of three lengths. Huge jump obviously by Brad Binder thanks to the victory in the Sprint: the 12 points project the South African to fourth place in the standings, -5 from a Marco Bezzecchi who appeared to have grown in driving, conviction and mind.

Behind Fabio Quartararo’s troubles continue, today ninth and increasingly in difficulty with a Yamaha that instead Franco Morbidelli brought to fourth place: the Italian-Brazilian has only one point less than his more popular teammate and one more than Marc Marquez, who naturally was unable to advance in the standings.

Next round

On Sunday 2 April, the MotoGP will be the only class to have the opportunity to take to the track in the morning for a ten-minute warm-up from 14:45 to 15:55. After that, the Moto3 (at 16:00) and Moto2 (at 17:15) classes will take to the track with the premier class which will see the actual race start at 19:00 with a distance of 25 laps and full points guaranteed to the first 15 drivers classified under the checkered flag.