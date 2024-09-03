In his first season as an official Yamaha rider, Alex Rins worked alongside Patrick Primmer, hired in 2022 to work alongside Franco Morbidelli. Now the Australian, already responsible for the suspension on Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha, will be replaced by David Munoz, another of those who has covered the role of technical director of the “Doctor”, both in the last period as an official rider of the Iwata manufacturer and in the period spent with the satellite structure.

With the launch of the VR46 team in MotoGP, Munoz joined the team as Luca Marini’s track engineer, before moving alongside Di Giannantonio once Rossi’s brother moved to Honda.

The Tavullia team is one of those that will undergo the most changes next year. Claudio Rainato, electronic engineer of “Diggia”, will move to Pramac, where in the next few days the arrivals of Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira should be made official. Jacques Roca, chief mechanic of that side of the garage (Di Giannantonio), will move to Honda. The notable gaps left by all of them will be filled mainly by personnel hired directly from Ducati, as a consequence of the new status of VR46, which with the departure of Pramac to Yamaha will become the first customer of the Borgo Panigale brand, and will receive greater coverage.

There will also be changes in the official Aprilia lineup. Jorge Martin will join the Noale-based manufacturer as the spearhead of the project and will be joined by Daniele Romagnoli, the current track engineer of the man who currently leads the World Championship standings.

On the other side of the box will be Marco Bezzecchi, who Aprilia will entrust to the care of Francesco Venturato, electronic engineer of Maverick Vinales. Jose Manuel Cazeaux, who has already worked alongside Vinales in the Italian factory after having worked with him at Suzuki, will follow the rider from Roses in his new adventure in KTM. Enea Bastianini, who will be the box neighbor of the number 12 in the Tech3 team, will reunite with Alberto Giribuola, who trained him during his time at Gresini.

As reported by Motorsport.com a few weeks ago, Marco Rigamonti, head of the technical part of the “Beast” garage, has been chosen by Ducati to facilitate the adaptation of Marc Marquez to the official structure of the Bologna company. Another shake-up will see Christian Pupulin, now with Jack Miller, work with Luca Marini at HRC.

Luca Marini, Repsol Honda Team, will change his technical job at Honda Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images