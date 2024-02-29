This Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the official sale of Copa América tickets for the general public began. These tickets correspond to the matches of the group stage, quarterfinals, semifinals and the match for third place in the oldest national team tournament in the world.

Football fans await the 48th edition of the Conmebol Copa América, Well it will be a tournament of 32 matches and will be played in 14 stadiums between June 20 and July 14, 2024.

If you are interested in going, remember that the tickets You can buy them through the copaamerica.com website.

The first match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with the duel between Argentina (the defending champion) and Concacaf 5, which will be decided in the duel between Trinidad and Tobago and Canada.

Likewise, the group stage will last until July 2; The quarterfinals will be played between July 4 and 6; The semifinals will be on July 9 and 10; and the match for third place will be played on July 13.

Copa América and Colombia National Team Photo: Efe and Vanexa Romero. TIME

This classification was defined thanks to the Concacaf Nations League, where “The United States, Mexico, Panama and Jamaica are the four classified. They will be joined, on the one hand, by Canada or Trinidad and Tobago and on the other, by Costa Rica or Honduras, in matches to be played on March 23“, according to an official statement from Conmebol.

These are the groups



Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile and Concacaf 5

B Group: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Concacaf 6

Meanwhile, the 14 locations where the games will take place will be in the United States, on the West coast, five stadiums in the center of the country and five stadiums on the East coast.

Where are the stadiums where the Copa América will be played?

According to the Conmebol website, these are the stadiums where the Copa América will be played in 2024:

-Arlington, TX.

-Atlanta, GA.

-Austin, TX.

– Charlotte, NC.

– East Rutherford, NJ.

– Glendale, AZ.

-Houston, TX.

– Inglewood, CA.

– Kansas City, KS.

-Kansas City, MO.

– Las Vegas, NV.

– Miami, FL.

– Orlando, FL.

– Santa Clara, CA.

How to buy tickets?

If you want to attend any of these matches, you should know that tickets are now available at copaamerica.com.

As soon as you enter the window, another section will be displayed and in the upper left part it says 'Tickets'. There he must go to the bottom and find three statements that say: 'By Calendar', 'By City' and 'For country'.

For example, if you click where it says 'By country', the countries that will be part of the Copa América 2024 will be displayed. You will select the match of your interest and there you will see what you must do to do their respective purchase.

