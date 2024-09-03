He Government of Chile rejected the arrest warrant issued by the Venezuelan justice system against opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia, who was a candidate in the last presidential elections in Venezuela, and called for respect for the “democratic principles” in that country.

In a brief statement, the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reiterated its condemnation “of any form of repression against opponents of the dictatorial regime in Venezuela.”

The Executive headed by the leftist Gabriel Boric also makes “a call for democratic principles are respected, as well as human rights and fundamental freedoms of all “Venezuelans, men and women.”

Edmundo González Urrutia, opposition candidate in Venezuela. Photo:AFP

González Urrutia was the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in the elections of July 28 in Venezuela, in which the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner. without having provided the minutes to date disaggregated voting procedures as required by law.

PUD declared Edmundo as the presidential winner

The PUD in turn declared González Urrutia the winner by a wide margin based on those minutes of table by table voting, which he published on the Internet a few days after the elections to prove it.

The international community, including the United States and the European Union, is calling on the Venezuelan government to publish the minutes to recognize Maduro as the winner, with some exceptions. like Cuba and Nicaragua.

This Monday, a court specializing in crimes related to terrorism, at the request of the Attorney General of Venezuela, issued an arrest warrant against Edmundo González Urrutia for alleged crimes of “usurpation of functions”“, “forging a public document”, “instigation to disobedience of laws”, “conspiracy” and “sabotage to damage systems and association (to commit a crime)”.

The arrest warrant was issued after the Prosecutor’s Office summoned González Urrutia on three occasions, but he did not appear.

The opposition is in safekeepingaccording to his relatives.

