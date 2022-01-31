The new season of the World Championship is approaching and Sky Sport MotoGP is warming up its engines waiting for the first green light of the year, which will light up on March 6 in Qatar. Throughout the month of February, channel 208 will be enriched with many special contents, some unpublished, created by the editorial staff of Sky Sport MotoGP in collaboration with Dorna. It will be an opportunity to relive the races and victories of the champions who made the history of the World Championship.

We start today with Yamaha week: Until February 6, the victories of the riders who have ridden the M1 in recent years will be on the air. From Jorge Lorenzo to Maverick Viñales, from Franco Morbidelli to Valentino Rossi, up to Fabio Quartararo. In addition to the races, many specials are scheduled, including the one dedicated to winning the title of Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 and Quartararo, La Premiere, with the story of the first World Championship won last year by the young French champion on the official M1. Two unpublished specials dedicated to Diablo, entitled Quartararo, appointment with destiny, are also on air these days.

From 7 to 13 February, Sventola il tricolore: there are many Italian riders who have risen to the highest step in the World Championship and Sky Sport MotoGP celebrates some of those from recent history: Luca Cadalora, Andrea Dovizioso, Andrea Iannone, Loris Capirossi, Max Biaggi, Marco Simoncelli, Pecco Bagnaia, Mattia Pasini and many others, protagonists of races that have remained engraved in the minds of the fans.

From 14 to 20 February, Happy Birthday Vale: 2021 was Valentino Rossi’s last season on the M1, but reviewing his exploits on the track always gives great emotions. Sky Sport MotoGP will re-propose many races of his career: those of the 125, the 250, the 500, up to the last victories in MotoGP. Many specials will be offered, with space also for an unreleased series created by Dorna entitled The Tales of Valentino, in the first exclusive TV on channel 208 (also on demand), dedicated to some key episodes of his long career.

Furthermore, from 21 to 27 February, Nuvola rossa – Ducati week, a week dedicated to the feats of the Borgo Panigale house and to the riders who have alternated on the saddle of the Red: from Loris Capirossi to Casey Stoner, from Andrea Dovizioso to Andrea Iannone, from Jorge Lorenzo to Danilo Petrucci, to get to the two top riders who will take to the track on the Desmosedici in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller. In addition to the most beautiful victories, many specials starring the most successful drivers in the history of the Bolognese company.