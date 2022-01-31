His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received today General David Hurley, Governor-General of friendly Australia.

The meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, dealt with bilateral relations between the UAE and Australia, ways of developing them in various fields, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the Governor-General of Australia in the UAE, and expressed his appreciation for Australia’s condemnation of the Houthi terrorist attacks on civilian sites in the UAE.

The meeting touched upon Australia’s participation in the “Expo 2020 Dubai” and the importance of this participation in introducing its civilization, its vision for the future, and the development opportunities it presents for cooperation and partnership with the UAE and other countries of the world.

For his part, General David Hurley, the Governor-General of Australia, reiterated his condemnation of these terrorist attacks and his country’s solidarity with the UAE. He expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE, wishing the relations of the two countries further progress and development to serve their common interests.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of officials.



