by VALERIO BARRETTA

Misano, Rins surrenders

Alex Rinse will not race this weekend in Misano. The Spanish rider did not participate in Q1 of the Emilia-Romagna GP due to the flu and respiratory problems, throwing in the towel for the rest of the weekend, as communicated a few minutes ago by Yamaha, after a conversation with MotoGP Medical Director Angel Charte.

The Iwata rider had to skip yesterday’s practice for the same reason: this morning he tried to get on the M1, completing 13 laps in FP2, but his physical condition did not allow him to be competitive (he finished half a second behind the second-to-last) or to withstand the impact of two races.

Rins’ words

“This morning I felt much better and I wanted to try to get on the bike and go on the track. Unfortunately I immediately realized that I was still not okay, because I was having trouble breathing. I wanted to complete the session, but immediately after I received a visit from Dr. Charte who advised me not to get back on the bike and to undergo a treatment to be ready and 100% for Indonesia.“, commented the pilot. “Obviously I’m very sorry not to be able to race in Misano, but I will do everything I can to recover as soon as possible.“.

Meregalli’s words

“Unfortunately Alex is suffering from a bad flu. Yesterday we decided to postpone his work for the test session to FP2 today“, added Team Director Massimo Meregalli. “This morning he tried to race again, but following the advice of Dr. Charte we decided to withdraw Alex from the Emilia-Romagna GP to allow him to be fit for the next race weekend in Mandalika. It’s a shame and we are all sorry for Álex. He had prepared well for this GP during the Misano tests, but he arrived here with his spirits at rock bottom and there was nothing we could do. Let’s stay positive and next week we will start from scratch“.