Each year that begins is a blank sheet that offers MotoGP riders a new opportunity to write their name on it to remain in history. What better way to start this venture by winning the first race of the season? This is the objective of the main protagonists of the premier class of the world championship in the Portuguese Grand Prix, which will kick off the 2023 season.

Furthermore, there is a rider who has the historic opportunity ahead of him to snatch one of Valentino Rossi’s records: winning two consecutive races with different brands. The nine-time world champion accomplished this feat in 2004. It was his debut year for Yamaha after dominating with Honda at the start of the new millennium. His performance with the M1 at Welkom (then the first race of the season) was a great unknown.

The race winner Valentino Rossi Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, the rider from Tavullia dominated by imposing himself on Max Biaggi and climbing to the top step of the podium with the Iwata manufacturer. Having already won the last race of the previous season in Valencia in 2003, Rossi achieved the record of having won two consecutive events with different marques.

Nearly 20 years later, Alex Rins has an opportunity to match the motorcycling legend. The Spaniard ended 2022 by winning the Valencia Grand Prix, which represented Suzuki’s last race before leaving the championship. In 2023, Rins has found a place in the LCR ranks. If he wins in Portugal, he will do it on the Honda, thus achieving a “Doctor’s” record.