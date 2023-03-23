Ginevra Lamborghini has finally broken the silence on Spinalbese. After the experience in the Casa del Gf Vip, the two ex gieffini had admitted to feeling something special for each other, something more than just a friendship.

But their philosophy had been “Let’s see how it goes“. Antonino Spinalbese himself had already intervened on the matter – albeit not entirely explicitly – in recent days. Following a comment from a user under one of his Instagram posts, the former gieffino had let himself go to unpublished and unsettling revelations. Making it clear that he was referring to the relationship with Ginevra Lamborghini and to how things really went: “I just want to tell you that I will never put myself here to demonstrate whether or not I am a man but only in telling you that unfortunately things happen in life for which each of us evaluates whether and who to have by our side, having a thinking mind I behave accordingly hoping to always find my happiness and certainly not the happiness of others. Have a wonderful evening.”

In the last few hours it was Ginevra Lamborghini who dispelled all doubts and revealed the whole truth. She is a guest at CasaChi, the singer clarified the matter, explaining that the relationship ended before she started: “We remained friends. Perhaps things were meant to be this way. For me he has always been a person with whom I have established a very intense affection. Talking about friendship has always been in quotation marks, because we knew each other little and within a game. Life is something else. We began this friendship and then, I also said it, if I have to see a person from a sentimental point of view I become very demanding. If on the other side I keep myself open, I keep myself soft. If I see the classic ‘let’s see how it goes’ which doesn’t presuppose duties towards the other, I forget everything. I’m more to see how it goes and then, if things go well, I decide to continue and go forward or stop here. In this case it didn’t open but that’s fine.