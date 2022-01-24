In the great confusion of these hours, only one certainty reigns: that that Toprak Razgatlıoğlu are having a great time. Over the past 24 hours, the Turkish from Yamaha, capable in 2021 of putting an end to the eternal supremacy of the Rea-Kawasaki duo in WSBK, has unleashed the most uncontrolled market rumors through his tweets or retweets. Whether there is some concrete negotiation behind it or if the Turk just wants to move the waters a bit in this winter break period is not yet clear, but certainly the attention of the two-wheel world is currently all directed towards the Alanya’s talent.

The facts, first of all: Razgatlıoğlu’s tweet two days ago, in which the factory derivative champion said he was ready to move to MotoGP in 2023, opened the doors to multiple scenarios. The most plausible are those of his leap into the RNF team, perhaps in place of Andrea Dovizioso, or even of his arrival in the official Iwata team, in the event that Fabio Quartararo accentuated his ‘stomach ache’ and decided to say goodbye to the Yamaha family at the end of this season. The two official sites of the two championships involved: MotoGP and WSBK also jumped headlong into the ‘Razgatlıoğlu question’.

Both have posted articles regarding the cryptic tweet of # 54, which this year will try to defend the title won last season in the series derivatives. However, that the 25-year-old Turkish also has a little desire to ‘play’ on the speculations that circulate about his future is testified by another tweet made in the last few hours. Indeed, a retweet. In fact, Toprak shared on its own profile the article published by the MotoGP, which analyzes the possible destinations of the Yamaha rider. A market intrigue, this, which seems destined to accompany us for the entire 2022 season. Waiting for some official press release to put an end to the question.