The third and final day of the pre-season tests, held in Mandalika, have definitively closed the program of tests scheduled before the start of the world championship. Monster Energy awaits the inaugural GP of the world championship, which will start on March 6 in Qatar Yamaha leaves Indonesia with positive feelings about his own performance M1, also verified on the race simulation. In particular, Fabio Quartararo concluded the third day with the second best time, which also allowed him to reach the 2nd place in the combined ranking. Good results also for Italian Franco Morbidelli4th overall in the ranking of times on Sunday e 5th in the combined ranking. While the reigning world champion focused on race simulation, Morbidelli mainly tested the front of his bike, recording a single lap in the last few available to the teams.

Pending the inaugural race, the bikes will be analyzed by the engineers in Japan, who will process all the data before the appointment that will open the season: “I feel really good – commented the French driver – we concentrated on our work by making many laps. We set out to improve our feeling with the soft, and we succeeded: our pace with the soft was fast, and the general feeling with the bike improved. I also did a simulation with the rear medium tire, but the sensations were not as positive as with the soft tirebut I’m still very happy with what we managed to do today ”.

Morbidelli also felt anything but negative impressions, with the 27-year-old Roman who analyzed the last day of testing alongside his new team leader Patrick Primmer: “It was a good session and by the way, we’ve been improving day by day during this preseason with Patrick. At the end of this day, we also tried a time attack and it was good. Speed ​​is coming. I’m happy with this pre-season ”.