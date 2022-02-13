Russia bears the “responsibility” for the risk of war in Ukraine – declared German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday (13), at a time of growing fear, on the part of Europeans and Americans, of a Russian invasion to the neighbouring country.

“There is a danger of a military conflict, a war in eastern Europe, and Russia bears responsibility for that,” Steinmeier said after his five-year re-election.

A Social Democrat close to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German president tried to dispel doubts about his country’s position.

In recent weeks, Germany has been criticized by Ukraine and several of its Western partners for being too complacent with Moscow.

In front of national and regional parliamentarians, the president invited them to demonstrate their firmness against Russia.

“As we see, peace cannot be taken for granted. You always have to act to preserve it, in dialogue. But, when necessary, it is necessary to say things clearly, showing deterrence and determination”, he stressed.

Frank Walter Steinmeier received the support of the Greens last Tuesday (4) and already had the approval of his party, the SPD, and the liberals of the FDP. Along with the Greens, they form the current majority that succeeded Angela Merkel’s conservatives in power.

First elected in 2017, the German president can serve a maximum of two five-year terms.

Steinmeier is a “very good federal president, very respected, who provided great services to our country during his first term”, justified “Grünen”, announcing his support, in a statement.

In May 2021, he announced his candidacy for a new term to “help heal the wounds” inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on the German population.

The post of president in Germany is primarily honorary, with power concentrated in the hands of the head of government and parliament. Still, it has the value of the country’s moral authority.

