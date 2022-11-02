One could almost say that Fabio Quartararo has nothing to lose in Valencia. And in fact maybe that’s the way it is, because he would need an important set of favorable factors to be the one to celebrate on Sunday, celebrating the second world title of his MotoGP career.

The Yamaha rider arrives at the final act of the season still in racing, but with 23 points to recover from the leader Pecco Bagnaia. So the accounts are soon done: the Frenchman has only one result that would allow him to hope, victory. In itself, it would be half an undertaking, given that it is from the German GP in June that the appointment with the top step of the podium is missing. But it may also not be enough, because the Ducati rider would just need to finish in the top 14 to frustrate his efforts.

Starting from this assumption, the first one who does not want to put too much pressure on himself is “El Diablo” himself, who prefers to think only of doing his best and ending the season in style, without making too many arguments related to the championship, which in this conditions actually they would be of little use.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We had a good race in Malaysia. I had a lot of fun and it was good to get back on the podium. Now it will be very difficult to win the championship. Of course, I will give my 100% as always, but I am not going to stress myself too much for the title. It’s the last GP of the season and I want to enjoy it, finishing with a good result “, said Quartararo.

This does not mean, however, that in the garage of the Iwata House they will present themselves with the attitude of those defeated at the start, because if there is something that has taught us this season is that the scenarios can change suddenly and very quickly. The team manager Maio Meregalli therefore invites us to believe in it until the end.

“We know that securing the title will be difficult. The only way would be for Fabio to win and for our rival to score no points. It is certainly not an easy task, but we will not lose hope until the checkered flag. Our fighting spirit remains high. and we will give our all this weekend “, concluded Meregalli.