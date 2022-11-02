Because there are the tricolor arrows in Rome today 2 November 2022

From about 3 pm today, Wednesday 2 November 2022, the tricolor Frecce have appeared in the skies of Rome: this is why several planes are flying over the capital in these minutes.

These are some exercises that the Italian Air Force planes are carrying out on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day 2022scheduled in Rome and Bari on 4 November.

On the occasion of the exhibition on November 4th, therefore, the National Aerobatic Team, whose official name is 313º Acrobatic Training Group, is carrying out tests on the skies of the capital.

Tomorrow, from 11.15 to 12.00, however, the tests will move to Bari.

In fact, on November 4, 2022, the ceremony and exhibition will be held in Rome from 8.30 to 9.15, while the ceremony and exhibition will be held in Bari from 12.00 to 13.00.

In Bari, the rehearsal and ceremony area will cover the area that extends from Sannicandro di Bari to the waterfront, from the ground at 5,000 feet. Bari airport will remain closed to all traffic that is not engaged in activities.

In Rome, on the other hand, during today’s rehearsals and the exhibition on November 4th, the areas concerned in which movement restrictions may also occur are: