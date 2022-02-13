At the end of the three days of testing in Mandalika, which definitively close the 2022 pre-season of the MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo is far from satisfied and does not feel in a position to be able to defend the title. Is the idyll with Yamaha already over? The reigning champion does not hide that he is looking around for the future even before the championship starts and even from Iwata they reveal that an external offer has arrived.

But is Yamaha’s technical situation really that dire? The other drivers are also talking about it, who took to the track on the new Indonesian track that will host the Grand Prix in a month. There was no shortage of controversy on the circuit, which, however, was very much liked in terms of layout. For a Yamaha in difficulty, there are many other teams leaving Indonesia satisfied with the work done over the winter and feel ready for the Qatar Grand Prix, which in three weeks will kick off the 2022 MotoGP season.