Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Despite the increase in positive cases of Covid-19 that has been registered in recent weeks, the health service specialist medical care and outpatient consultation General Hospital of Los Mochis continues without any setback, said Luisa Reyna Armenta.

The director of the hospital clarified that although this service is provided, as well as the emergency service, which has nothing to do with contingency, it seeks to maintain order and abide by health protocols.

“Nothing was affected on this occasion, despite the pandemic it allowed us to continue with normal activity on this occasion, even when the staff was contaminated, with a lot of staff we had serious problems, but everything has been corrected. They came to consult, they underwent surgery, they were hospitalized, everything was treated as normal”.

He also commented that the intention is to maintain care for people who require the service, aware that it is the responsibility of the General Hospital to provide it.

In this sense, the state official specified that only the patient is allowed to enter the consultation areas such as laboratories and studies, unless he requires support from another person.

“We are being rigorous in that, only the patient to be treated should go to the outpatient clinic, two when the patient deserves support; on the floor only one patient, a family member; there is some patient who needs two and in that case it is allowed, it is being very restricted. We do ask for your understanding on that.”