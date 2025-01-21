When he said goodbye, the dismissed coach said that he would have fond memories of many things at TSV 1860 Munich, “like staying in the league through the win in Essen”. However, Argirios Giannikis only managed to stay in the league on the penultimate matchday. And the traditional third division soccer team has been in danger of relegation again since last weekend at the latest. That’s why his successor Patrick Glöckner would be very happy if he could also have fond memories of the game against Essen. This time it would be the third-to-last matchday.

When Glöckner enters the press room for the first time for his introduction, “two, four, six,” it sounds as if he is in the dressing room counting down whether anyone from the team is still missing. But he does this with a smile, the trainer immediately shows: I have charm! Later it will also be discussed that he was once a model, appropriately enough for a perfume in a blue bottle, even though he played for Eintracht Frankfurt. What if another offer came today? He hasn’t had anything to do with the modeling industry “for tens of years,” but one could always think about an advertising offer.

One thing is already certain: Glöckner currently fits in very well with TSV 1860 Munich. In this respect, after his presentation on Tuesday afternoon, it is not yet entirely clear what he actually stands for. Giesing also has a tradition of keeping quiet about contract terms, which is why he can’t say anything about whether he wants to build something promising or whether it’s really just about leading the team into quieter times in the short term. According to media reports, Pavel Dotchev was also a candidate; the Munich Mercury reported that he would have liked to work long-term, but his demands were rejected.

In any case, Glöckner should be understood as a direct reaction to what was supposedly missing under Giannikis. TSV 1860 managing director Christian Werner doesn’t say much when introducing the new coach, who he has known for a long time. When asked why it became Glöckner, he says: “He stands for passion. For emotion.” And for perfectionism on the coaching pitch. The assistant coach he brought with him, Nico Masetzky, stands for loud speeches. It was obviously Glöckner’s wish to bring Masetzky with him, “he comes from the region,” he says happily, and was also a scout for the sixties. Franz Hübl had to vacate the position of laptop assistant trainer for him; he had worked for Sixty for 13 years.

Glöckner, 48, actually stands for attractive attacking football, but that might not be possible at TSV 1860 Munich. “One to eleven goals conceded, it’s clear where the adjustment screw comes in,” he says. As is often the case with a new introduction in the football business, it’s all about finding the right mix of what needs to be said and what people like to hear. Glöckner uses his long free time for the latter; he was recently unemployed for almost two years: “I think it’s really cool to sit in the stadium sometimes. You have to know the fans. How do they suffer when the team is behind – then you also know what responsibility you have.” He had watched Sixty live at least three times.

The Bonn native was quite successful at Waldhof Mannheim, but in 2022 he failed to gain promotion almost as narrowly as TSV 1860 Munich, three points short of third place at the time, one behind the Lions. At Hansa Rostock in the second league he was unlucky, he was only allowed to lead ten games, then Rostock’s sports director Martin Pieckenhagen spoke of a “misjudgment”. Glöckner, in turn, thought he should have been given more time.

Managing director Werner had been thinking about bringing in Glöckner for a long time

TSV 1860 managing director Werner obviously thinks he is the right person. At least he had been thinking about signing Glöckner for a long time. The trainer also admits that there were contacts. But Giannikis fought back in late autumn with a short series of successes, then the shareholders hesitated, so the change only came after a clear 4-0 defeat in Saarbrücken.

Almost at the same time as Glöckner’s entry, the club also announced on Monday evening the signing of midfielder Philipp Maier, 30, an Upper Bavarian from second division club Ulm. And at the same time there was a rumor that Sixty’s striker Patrick Hobsch was being courted by Rot-Weiss Essen. It remains to be seen which side Hobsch wants to score the goals on the third-to-last matchday.