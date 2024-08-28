Today, Tuesday 27 August, hopes of finding Mario Donati alive, the man missing for two days in L’Aquila, were dashed.

The 64-year-old, originally from Arezzo and resident in Florence, was in the Abruzzo capital for holidays, when on Sunday 25 August around 2pm he left his home that he shared with his wife in via Saint Marciano without giving any further news of him.

In the late afternoon today, Tuesday 27 August, the body of Mario Donati, the 64-year-old missing for days and of whom all traces had been lost, was found. It was a passerby who reported his presence near the river Aternoclose to the road Mausoleumon the outskirts of L’Aquila.

The man, as his wife had told reporters, used to have difficulty with orientation and memory. Difficulties caused by a serious head trauma suffered following a road accident. The episode, which occurred years ago, had caused him several cognitive and behavioral problems.

The Carabinieri of the L’Aquila company intervened on the site of the tragic discovery to carry out all the necessary investigations. As per protocol, the judicial authority and the Prefecture were informed.

The body of Mario Donati is currently, by order of the public prosecutor on duty, the deputy prosecutor Marco Maria Celliniat the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The hypotheses on the death being examined by the investigators

The magistrate has authorized the coroner to proceed with the autopsy to try to ascertain the best causes of death of 64-year-old Mario Donati, whose body was found today. At the moment, no hypothesis is excluded pending the results of the medical investigations.

The hypothesis of an illness or a fall is possible, but an unnatural death caused by another person cannot be excluded, at least for now.