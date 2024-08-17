For a few minutes, Jorge Martin’s Sprint at the Red Bull Ring had turned into a real mockery, caused – it must be said – by an error of judgement on his part.

While the Pramac team rider was battling with Francesco Bagnaia for the lead of the short race in Austria, Martin tried a deep attack at Turn 4, but he came too long and ended up in the escape route that allows riders to rejoin.

Martin correctly let Bagnaia pass, following him. What he didn’t do, however, was lose a second in the sector as required by the regulation. At that point the race stewards had no choice but to impose a Long Lap Penalty on the MotoGP vice world champion.

At the end of the race, Jorge said he agreed with the penalty he received because the rules were interpreted correctly by the stewards, but that the rule itself should be changed since he had already lost a position after attempting to overtake Bagnaia.

“In the end I think the Long Lap Penalty they gave me was fair, because it’s written in the rules. But I think the rules need to be changed. I entered the curve cut first and I knew that at that point I shouldn’t have gained anything, so I closed the gas to let Pecco pass. And even losing the position I still had to take the Long Lap Penalty. That’s why I hope this rule will be changed in the future.”

“I know the rules, regarding exiting and re-entering the track. But how do you calculate losing 1 second in a sector? It’s really difficult. Maybe they could tell you something on the dashboard, I don’t know… As soon as I came back in I finished the first sector, then I had the second sector and it was basically a straight. It was very complicated. In the end I’m not saying I didn’t deserve it. Then I still managed to finish in second place.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin, who rejoined third after the Long Lap Penalty, had little difficulty keeping up with Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia, but found himself in second place a few moments later when Marc Marquez – in an attempt to make up tenths on Bagnaia and fight for the win – lost the front of his Ducati Desmosedici GP23 and ended up in the escape road.

This has brought Bagnaia back to the top of the World Championship standings for riders, but in cohabitation with Martin. The fight, therefore, will restart from a sort of zero to zero already in tomorrow’s race.

“However, I gave it my all. The first lap was beautiful: we passed each other two or three times and it was really nice, I was pumped. I think it could have been a very nice race, because Pecco and I are very close in terms of pace. When I was behind Bagnaia I realized I could follow him, that’s why if I had stayed in front it would have gone even better.”

“Obviously if I had braked a little earlier I certainly wouldn’t have gone off the track, but it’s also true that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to pass Bagnaia. In the end we are fighting to be the best in the world. You have to take risks. I took the risk and still finished second. Even if I had stayed behind Pecco, I could have still finished second. So in the end let’s say it didn’t go so badly. Now we are practically zero to zero and we are in the tie break”.

Aside from the incident that led to him having to serve the Long Lap Penalty, Martin also said he was happy with the step forward he made today, especially on the flying lap. An aspect that could help him from now until the end of the season.

“I’m still happy, because we managed to make a small step forward in terms of time attack. Being there with Pecco and the best is never bad.”