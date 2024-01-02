Chiavari – Special end of the year for Lina Garbarino Piaggio. Born on 31 December 1923 in Tribogna, last Sunday she organized a double party in her home in Chiavari: her greeting to 2023 and her hundredth birthday. Among the guests, also the mayor: Federico Messuti.

Wealthy heiress, Lina Garbarino he is an example of generosity and dedication towards others. She lived between Chiavari and Recco and cultivated two passions: that of hiking (the section of the Italian Alpine Club of Chiavari has counted her among its members since 1954), recalls that she was the first female national councilor and retraces the activities shared with the husband Mario) and that for assistance to the sick with thirty years of commitment in the Chiavari hospital as representative of the Hospital Volunteers Association. The love of high altitude walking brought Lina Garbarino Piaggio to climb the Bernina massif and Monte Rosa; to participate in numerous marches organized by the CAI of Chiavari and in the various initiatives of the section, such as the management of the Amiante refuge, in Val d'Aosta. Two other interests – one for cooking and one for knitting – allowed the old woman to offer patients not only relief and company, but also jars of blueberry or arbutus jam; dandelion honey; rose or elderberry syrup; chestnut pralines or apple fritters; wool sweaters and blankets.

Today, despite bearing the signs of age, Mrs Garbarino Piaggio he is in good health. Happy to receive relatives, friends and the mayor of Chiavari in her beautiful home, where the two people who look after her have prepared a reception full of refined delicacies and noble hospitality.