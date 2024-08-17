Always active in the transfer market, the Blues are on the trail of a Red Devils winger, according to the Daily Mail, despite the position already being well stocked.
Although Jadon Sancho is rumoured to be a top target on the wing at Paris Saint Germain, he is not expected to sign for the Ligue 1 champions. Manchester United’s asking price of €60m was too high. However, the England international could head to London to join Chelsea.
According to the Daily Mail, the Blues are interested in signing him on loan with an obligation to buy, which would facilitate the deal. It would be another signing for Enzo Maresca’s side, who have already spent more than 190 million euros, including 60 million on another winger, Pedro Neto.
With 43 players currently in the London squad, Jadon Sancho could be the eighth winger. Raheem Sterling, Pedro Neto, Mykhalo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are the main contenders in this position, not to mention the fact that some players, such as Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, are overstretched.
The Englishman had not been playing at his best for a couple of years, but last season he signed a loan with Borussia Dortmund in January, the club where he has stood out the most throughout his career, and completed some really promising months.
Could Jadon Sancho find his place in a stacked squad? If he does, he could be Todd Boehly’s 10th signing of the summer of 2024.
