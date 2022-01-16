Marc Marquez he is seriously preparing for the new MotoGP season. The champion from Cervera, forced to miss the last two rounds of last season due to the worsening of his diplopia, had already returned to the saddle a few days ago, trying his hand at a motocross bike. Today the eight-time world champion took a decisive step forward on the road to recovery: to hit the track in Portimão aboard the Honda RC213V-S.

The day was needed not so much in terms of timing as to understand the physical condition of the Spaniard, who has problems not only with his eyesight but also with his humerus and right shoulder. Marquez commented on the test day as follows: “I’m happy to feel the sensation of speed again“.

"I'm happy to feel the sensation of speed again"

The next appointment with the track for Marquez, if the rider is at 100%, will concern the official MotoGP tests, scheduled in Sepang on February 5-6 and Mandalika from the 11th to the 13th of the same month.