UpdateIn a house in the Sinderenstraat in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, just after 7 p.m., 16-year-old Armando Petalo, ‘Ali’, was shot dead in front of friends on Sunday evening. Police have arrested two boys of about the same age.











It is still unclear what role the two arrested boys are suspected of playing. According to witnesses, they are friends of the victim. They may have been taken away by the police because the circumstances of the shooting are still unclear.

The shooter appears to have fled, according to an insider. The shooting took place at the home of the victim’s father, who resides in England. One scenario police are investigating is whether the boys were playing with a firearm.

Emotional relatives

Emotional relatives of the victim, a Roma, gathered at the fence near the house on Sunday evening. They had heated conversations in Romani.

The victim’s grandmother cried out, “He’s dead. He is no more.”

The father of one of the boys who had been taken away by the police: ,,They were going to chill out, they said. I warned them two days ago to stay on the straight and narrow.”