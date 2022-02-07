2022 started a bit bittersweet for Luca Marini, who in the first two days of testing at Sepang was affected by several problems on his Ducati. Forced to remain very still on the first day, he then went out on the track on the second day, in which he managed to collect important data, putting the difficulties of Day 1 behind him.

The Mooney VR46 driver managed to get back on top on the second day, finishing in 11th position with a time of 1’58 ”430, just under three tenths of a second behind his former teammate and leader of the timesheet Enea Bastianini. Despite a decidedly difficult first day, Marini recovered ground even managing to close the two days with a smile, ready to restart from Mandalika, where the next tests will be held this weekend.

Marini on track with the GP22: here’s what changes

Starting from 2022, Luca Marini has the Desmosedici GP22, an updated bike like the official duo formed by Bagnaia and Miller. The VR46 rider had already ridden on the new Ducati in the Jerez tests in November, but now he was able to collect some more data and was able to make a comparison with the previous versions: “The 21 and 22 are very similar, the I have tried on several tracks, so it is impossible to perfectly understand the differences. In Jerez there is a lot of grip, so the bike was easier to ride, with the 21 there it was very good ”.

“At Sepang with the 22 I struggle more especially with rear grip and braking”, comments Marini. “It wasn’t easy to fix it, but I think in the end we can continue on this path. In general, what changes the most from the 19 is that the 21 and 22 are better in all areas where I struggled a lot last year, for example turning, grip when exiting. The bike is easier to stop, but from 21 to 22 I still can’t say anything clear. The 22 certainly has great potential and is a very strong bike. I think Ducati is doing an excellent job ”.

Two-sided test: first day to forget, Day 2 growing

Marini finished the first day of testing in 18th position 1.5 seconds from the top, completing only a few laps. The Mooney VR46 rider only took to the track in the afternoon, after spending most of the day in the pits trying to solve various problems on both Ducatis: “The first day was tough, we had several problems on both bikes and all at the beginning of the day it was impossible to turn. I spent five or six hours in my chair trying to figure out how to solve these problems. It was a mentally stressful day. Fortunately, with a bike I was able to lap a couple of hours just to understand the track, because for me it was the first time with MotoGP. On the first day with a new bike these things can happen, but we didn’t expect to have these problems or to take so long to solve them ”.

However, things changed on the second day, in which he was able to complete 37 laps. At the end of the last day of testing, Marini was satisfied with the solutions found and aims to confirm the progress made in Mandalika: “The second day was very positive. Unfortunately, we did not reach a base due to the problems on the first day, but first of all I am happy that we have solved all the problems and both bikes were perfect. I think we can be very happy, because we were fast from the start, I improved my lap time. We have to work a little on the setting, try some things ”.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t do a qualifying simulation in the afternoon, but that was the same for everyone, so we don’t know our potential in qualifying. But that’s not the main thing now, I’m glad I found the feeling. Obviously we still have to work, but I’m also happy to have tried a bit in the wet, because it’s important to do as many laps as possible in these conditions with the new bike ”.