It will be released on February 2 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video. Considering that there is less and less time before the series is available, It was recently revealed that this week we will have the first trailer for this production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first official preview of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It will be released this Sunday, February 13, this during Super Bowl LVI. This is the description that has been provided about the series:

“Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. , unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest thread, and the greatest villain to ever flow from Tolkien’s pen threatened to engulf the entire world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, the elven capital, through the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will create a legacy that will live long. time after leaving.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 2, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video, as well as in multiple theaters around the world. Each week an episode of the first season will be released. In related topics, here you can see the new posters of the series.

Editor’s note:

I can’t wait to see this series. The second age is one of the least explored periods, and this production not only has the potential to adapt the events of this time, but also to expand and improve on some of the aspects originally created by Tolkien.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter