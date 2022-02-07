The Borgo Panigale brand has everything ready to start the season. After a satisfactory shakedown and a first pre-season test with a good job done by Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller, Ducati today presents the Desmosedici 2022.

Being known as one of the most charismatic brands on the grid, there is great anticipation from Ducati fans to discover the bike that will chase the title. Last Monday, Ducati stepped forward and showed the first official photos of the Desmosedici 2022. However, the official presentation date remains today, when the Italian team will finally do a real unveiling, after we saw the GP22 in action. in Malaysia.

The presentation, as already anticipated, will be virtual and Miller and Bagnaia will be the main players, sharing their expectations for 2022 and the first sensations after a first contact with the team and the bike in Sepang. The Italian brand is one of the last to make its presentation, even though it was originally supposed to be on January 28th. Event that then skipped due to Miller’s COVID-19 positivity.

The Ducati riders will be back in action from 11 to 13 February for another three days of testing at the new Mandalika Street Circuit, in Lombok, Indonesia.