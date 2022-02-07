A former developer of Konami claimed that the Japanese company was working on a game in 2019, but that it was later canceled. It was, according to his statements, the revival of an existing IP. To say this he was not a secondary member of the Konami team, but the co-director of the series Metal Gear, Ikuya Nakamura. Through his tweets, he in fact referred to an unannounced Konami project at the end of 2020, while later he referred to a project that in 2019 was canceled after a development of a few months.

The most interesting thing, however, was specified with a twitter came later, in which he specified that the title was even the revival of an existing IP. Unfortunately he did not leave us any other information, however it was confirmed by Nakamura himself that this cancellation was carried out in favor of the development of another project for the following year.

Although making real speculations is complicated, with little information available and given the three years now passed since the event, we can assume that Konami had something really interesting in the pot, perhaps clamored by fans over the years.

Among the hypotheses, given the developer author of the tweets, a hypothetical title dedicated to the series of Metal Gear (maybe the much talked about remake of the first chapter of the franchise ever) that would have blown many players off their seats, but it cannot be ruled out that it does not have to do with the highly anticipated and never too requested silent Hillthanks and above all to the media tsunami created and fueled over the years by the affair Silent Hills And PT.

It is still unclear if Konami will decide to get back on a similar project – or start over again – once the pandemic crisis (and not only) stabilizes, but certainly if it were to announce a chapter of Metal Gear or silent Hillit would be a more than welcome event.