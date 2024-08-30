15.08 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS) repeats his best time in 1’47.332, just six hundredths off his reference time. Bagnaia (Ducati, MM) is currently eighth at 0″994.

15.07 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) seems to have great ease on this track: Miller (KTM) is 0″261 behind, Acosta (KTM GasGas) is 0″517 behind.

15.06 – Vinales (Aprilia, MS) leader in 1’48.199. Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, MS) does better than him in 1’47.272.

15.04 – Technical problems for Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), who returns to the pits towed by a scooter in the escape road. Best time for Acosta (KTM GasGas, MS) in 1’48.264, then Vinales (Aprilia, MS) and Quartararo (Yamaha, MS).

Already better times than in the morning.

15.00 – Green light for the Aragon Trials – Sixty minutes available to the 22 MotoGP riders to secure a place in the top 10, which will mean direct access to Q2 on Saturday morning.

14.45 – First afternoon update on the weather conditions. The sky over the Motorland Aragon has clouded over, there is no sun. The air temperature is 29°, the asphalt temperature is 44°.

11.30am – Checkered flag for FP1 at Aragon – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini) made a clean sweep in this first free practice session, setting the limit at 1’48.289 and inflicting significant gaps on his pursuers: Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac) second at 0″483, Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas) third at 0″613, Brad Binder (KTM) fourth at 0″663, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46) fifth at 0″665. At the back was the championship leader Bagnaia (Ducati), 21st at 1″927.

11.26 – Enea Bastianini (Ducati, SM) climbs to ninth place in 1’49.220 with 18-lap tyres.

11.24 – Fourth position for Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46, SM) six tenths behind Marc Marquez.

11.23 – The session is almost over, with the two Ducatis of Bagnaia (20th) and Bastianini (19th) still in the back. At the bottom of the standings is Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), 3″5 behind.

11.17 – Marc Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SM) improves to 1’48.289 on used tyres after 12 laps.

11.16 – The two official Ducatis are struggling a bit, due to a lack of front grip. Bagnaia is currently 17th, Bastianini is 21st.

Minute 30/45 – The top 10:

1. Marc Marquez 1’48.383

2.Martin +0.3

3. Acosta +0.5

4. Oliveira +0.7

5. Miller +0.7

6. Viñales +1.0

7. Augusto Fernandez +1.2

8. By Giannantonio +1.3

9. Alex Marquez +1.3

10. Zarco +1.3.

11.10 – Behind Marc Marquez is now Jorge Martin (Ducati Pramac, SM) in 1’48.772. Bagnaia (Ducati) is currently 13th at 1″8 from the leader.

11.05 – Pedro Acosta (KTM GasGas, SM) moves into second place in 1’48.902, half a second behind Marc Marquez.

Minute 15/45 – Several improvements, the top 10:

1. Marc Marquez 1’48.383

2. Oliveira +0.7

3. Miller +0.7

4. Acosta +0.9

5. Augusto Fernandez +1.2

6. Zarco +1.3

7. Alex Marquez +1.5

8. Binder +1.5

9. By Giannantonio +1.6

10. Morbidelli +1.7.

10.54 – Another change of guard at the top, now Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia Trackhouse, SM) is first in 1’49.330. Second is Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini), third is Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46).

10.52 – Alex Marquez (Ducati Gresini, SM) takes the lead in 1’49.927, followed by Miller (KTM, SM) in 1’49.988 and third Acosta (KTM GasGas, SM) in 1’50.140.

10.51 – Miller (KTM, SM) is now the reference in 1’50.256, with Brad Binder (KTM, SM) second at eight tenths, Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46, SM) at nine.

10.49 – First time references of the day, Vinales (Aprilia, SM) leads the way in 1’53.125, followed by Zarco (Honda LCR, SM) and Bagnaia (Ducati, SM).

10.45am – Green light for FP1 at Aragon – Forty-five minutes available for the drivers to become familiar with the Alcaniz track and begin to better understand the tyres brought to Spain by Michelin.

10.40 – All 22 of the premier class’s regular riders are present: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati VR46) is also back, after the injury that caused him to miss the Austrian stage.

MotoGP is back

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to live coverage of the first free practice session and practice session of the Aragon Grand Prix of Alcaniztwelfth round of the 2024 world championship.

The MotoGP track record is 1’46.069 by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati, 2022).

Some useful links:

– weekend schedules: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-orari/orari-tv-gp-aragon-2024-motorland-alcaniz-televisione-diretta-sky-differita-tv8-programmazione-dove-vederla-bagnaia-marquez-martin-ducati

– weather forecast: https://www.formulapassion.it/motogp/motogp-meteo/gp-aragon-che-tempo-fara-allerta-gialla-per-temporali-per-venerdi-pomeriggio

– the guide to MotoGP 2024: https://www.formulapassion.it/motorsport/guide/guida-motogp-2024-calendario-orari-tv-sky-tv8-piloti-team.