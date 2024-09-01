According to the criteria of
According to what the lottery authorities announced, The winner matched all the numbers corresponding to the draw of the night of August 24, which on that occasion were: 5, 10, 17, 26 and 31.
Thus, the winner who was later identified as Chris Erwin, a Florida resident, won a prize of US$128,567.
The location where he purchased the winning ticket was a gas station located at 18431 Livingston Avenue, Lutz, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Tampa.
Finally, it is worth remembering that the Fantasy 5 draw is a game whose tickets have a price starting at US$1.
Florida Lottery looking for no-show winners
The ticket sold at the Lutz gas station in Florida has already been claimed, But there are other banknotes that have not yet been presented to the authorities, and whose owners could lose everything. Here are some of them:
Ticket purchased at: Sunlight Food Mart #6. 1191 San Filippo Drive Southeast, Palm Bay.
Unclaimed prize: US$107,125
Ticket purchased at: Key Food. 8890 NW, 7th Avenue, Miami.
Unclaimed prize: US$50,679
Ticket purchased at: Winn Dixie #2531. 1171 S Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs.
Unclaimed prize: US$50,679
Ticket purchased at: 1501 7-ELEVEN #32798. 11900 S Orange Avenue, Orlando.
Unclaimed prize: US$51,389
Ticket purchased at: Bismillah Mobil. 10291 NW 27th Avenue, Miami.
Unclaimed prize: US$129,362
