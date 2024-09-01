Lottery drawings are available in virtually all of the United States. All you have to do is go to an authorized retailer and select the game you want to participate in to try your luck. But if you are wondering which ones have been some of the places where the most prizes have been recorded, you should know that gas stations are among the most common sites.

Many lottery players take advantage of the moment when they stop to fill up with gas to buy a ticket, which is why it is common to hear that in these types of businesses they give away important prizes, as is the case of one in Florida. A lucky lottery player took home a prize of almost US$130,000 after purchasing a Fantasy 5 lottery ticket.

According to what the lottery authorities announced, The winner matched all the numbers corresponding to the draw of the night of August 24, which on that occasion were: 5, 10, 17, 26 and 31.

Thus, the winner who was later identified as Chris Erwin, a Florida resident, won a prize of US$128,567.

The location where he purchased the winning ticket was a gas station located at 18431 Livingston Avenue, Lutz, approximately 15 miles north of downtown Tampa.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the Fantasy 5 draw is a game whose tickets have a price starting at US$1.

The lucky winner matched all the numbers in the draw. Photo:iStock and floridalottery.com Share

Florida Lottery looking for no-show winners

The ticket sold at the Lutz gas station in Florida has already been claimed, But there are other banknotes that have not yet been presented to the authorities, and whose owners could lose everything. Here are some of them:

Ticket purchased at: Sunlight Food Mart #6. 1191 San Filippo Drive Southeast, Palm Bay.

Unclaimed prize: US$107,125

Ticket purchased at: Key Food. 8890 NW, 7th Avenue, Miami.

Unclaimed prize: US$50,679

Ticket purchased at: Winn Dixie #2531. 1171 S Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs.

Unclaimed prize: US$50,679

Ticket purchased at: 1501 7-ELEVEN #32798. 11900 S Orange Avenue, Orlando.

Unclaimed prize: US$51,389

Ticket purchased at: Bismillah Mobil. 10291 NW 27th Avenue, Miami.

Unclaimed prize: US$129,362