Before you hit Sharon VerzeniMoussa Sangare, the 31-year-old man who confessed to being the author of the ruthless attack on the woman, had already attacked previously. They were two teenagers. It is a complex profile that emerges with each additional hour that passes since the arrest of the killer.

Moussa Sangareunemployed, lives in Suisio, a small town in the province of Bergamo, just five kilometers from Terno d’Isola, the scene of the crime. The man was born in Milan to a family of African origin, and is an Italian citizen, contrary to what is erroneously being circulated on some information sites.

In the past, he had been reported for mistreatment towards his mother and sister, for this reason the man had to go and live alone. It was thought that he must have suffered from mental problems, but no diagnosis has ever confirmed this hypothesis. There is overwhelming evidence against him, with a significant risk of recidivism, as well as concealment of evidence and escape.

During the interrogation, Sangare confessed to having killed Sharon Verzeni without a reason precise, saying: “It was a sudden outburst. I can’t explain what happened to me, I saw her and I killed her.” The deputy prosecutor of Bergamo, Maria Cristina Rota, confirmed in a press conference that the man made a complete confession.

Sangare also admitted to threatening two boys with a knife before running into Sharon Verzeni. “I want to make an appeal to the two young people aged 15-16 […] They were present at the crime scene, but they have not yet come forward. I invite them to show up at a barracks to confirm what has already been acquired” declared the prosecutor Rota. In fact, it would be very useful and important to also have their contribution, absent until today, for a month, to confirm the identikit of Sharon Verzeni’s murderer.

That night, July 29, shortly before midnight, the cameras of via Castegnate had filmed Sangare while he was cycling down the road, going the wrong way. It is not clear why he was there, since he did not live in Terno d’Isola but in Suisio, a nearby town. The images were crucial for the Carabinieri of the Bergamo provincial command to be able to identify and stop him.