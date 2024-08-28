A press conference is expected this afternoon at the circuit Brnowhich will be attended by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta. Two high-profile presences that will most likely announce the Official return of the Brno circuit from next seasonafter an absence of five years, as the seat of the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

A confirmation came directly from the words of Jan Št’ovičekPresident of theAuto Club of the Czech Republic in an interview for Denik: “Personally, I believe that the races can return next year and I will do everything in my power to return – he declared – If we succeed, it will be the beginning of a new era of motorsport in the Czech Republic. Brno deserves to be the venue of this event again.”

The Autoclub, in fact, should become the main promoter of the event, which will no longer be supported by the South Moravian region and the city of Brno, even if these last two institutions will still contribute to the organization of the GP: “As a region, we have an agreement with the city whereby we are able to contribute what we gave the last time the event was held.”reiterated the Governor of the Region Jan Grolichalways in Deník.

Brno is one of the most emblematic circuits in the history of the MotoGP. The first edition was held in 1965, still under the name of the Czechoslovakian Grand Prix, with the track, modified several times over the years, which remained uninterruptedly on the calendar until 2020, except for a few brief exceptions: from 1983 to 1986, no races valid for the world championship were held due to the dangerousness of the track, with the creation of the current layout, while in 1992 it was the split from Slovakia that distanced the MotoGP, which however returned the following year for the Czech Republic GP. The last race, held without the presence of the public due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was held in 2020, before the lack of economic support for the Brno circuit put an end to the organization of the GP, now ready to return after five years.