Gone are the times in which a new mobile phone model was the great attraction of the first day of the Mobile World Congress (MWC). All flashes around a personality like Mark Zuckerberg are also taken for granted. The protagonist of this year cannot be played, but she has a name and surname: artificial intelligence (AI).

It is the omnipresent concept in each and every one of the eight pavilions of the Gran Via enclosure in Barcelona, ​​occupied until the last corner, in this new edition of the Mobile by telephone companies as well as many other sectors in which technology plays an important role and artificial intelligence seems even more.

The real potential of the fashion issue is discussed in private meetings between senior executives that occur in private rooms outside the other attendees. For the bulk of the visitors you can see something closer with a robot that has stopped making ridiculous jumps to interact and give conversation to the most curious. Or applied to mobile phones screens, it exhibits its potential to erase that stranger that sneaks into a photo while you are on vacation. In another plane, one of the most important of the MWC, the AI ​​is also presented as the definitive way to manage telecommunications networks in order to be more efficient and consume less energy.

Pavilion 3 of Fira Gran Via records a constant movement throughout the day Ana Jiménez

This solution is hardly applicable to the corridors of the Mobile, where it was difficult to move during the first hours of the congress, those of more excitement, with the congressmen from one side to the other as a headless chicken to have a first impression and to be able to comment at the time of the food that they have already seen what they had to see and have given their hand to that client with which they are about to close a contract. Because this is what is coming to Mobile, with hands lace and accreditation in the neck that identifies each and every one of the attendees, whether they are the newcomer to the office or the CEO.

The former move by train and subway, with the free pass paid by the organization to use public transport during the four days of Congress. The latter, they will aboard some black vans to all the places they consider.

VTCS strike with a 60% follow -up but without effects on the fair

Neither have been affected by the only strike that has occurred this year, that of VTC drivers. According to the Catalan employer of owners of rental cars licenses with driver, it has been tracking 60%, which has basically noticed applications, but has not had any follow -up among the rest of the sector. The ones who have taken advantage of have been taxi drivers, who have seen how their workload was further increased on a date of the year in which all licenses can work every day.





Inside the fair, AI makes forgot everything that happens out there. Word games with AI (artificial intelligence in English) are reproduced everywhere and are the hook to attract attention, as at the time was the forgotten metovers. In this edition you are nobody if the acronym AI does not look somewhere in the stand, which are every time of a more shiny white and with more restricted areas, especially in the case of Asians.

Among those who premiere this year is the China Unicom teleoperator. The companies of the Asian giant continue to gain weight in this room, which is not alien to geopolitics and that becomes a neutral place in which Americans and Chinese still do business as if the tariffs do not exist.

There is also talk of AI in the Ministerial Program, to which government representatives of half the world attend, and in the inauguration that King Felipe VI has attended Monday with the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illa. All of them have passed through the stand of Catalonia after eight years without doing so because in all this time no representative of the Government received them. The last similar photo was in 2017 with Carles Puigdemont and Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría.



King Felipe VI received by Salvador Illa in the Esnd de Catalunya, where he had not passed for eight years Ana Jiménez

In the Generalitat stand, its pilot plan with AI is exhibited to help doctors in the diagnostic orientation, a project that they want to extend during this year the more than 20,000 primary care health professionals.

Even with AI as the protagonist of everything, the MWC does not lose its mobile phones fair character

Pavilion 3 of the Fira Gran Via, in which some of the main mobile brands are concentrated, is a place for news, with AI as the protagonist, but also with novel devices. Samsung, which a month ago launched its new star mobile, the Ultra Galaxy S25, shows in Barcelona a lower range, the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G, which already arrive with integrated, already out of the prémon range. The Korean company also exhibits in Barcelona the first Android XR device of mixed reality, a viewer very similar to the Apple Vision Pro.

The Mobile does not lose, despite everything, its mobile fair character. The Nothing company showed on Monday its new range of telephones, Phone (3A), which will present today online, devices marked by the original design of this young company based in London.

Realme exhibited in the FIRA its 14 Pro series range, with a very complete cameras and drum equipment and, as a great novelty, a rear cover that changes color according to temperature. To appreciate the chromatic change in these parts, with a soft winter, you need to put an ice cube.

Xiaomi exhibits its spectacular 15 ultra model in the MWC, with a bicolor aesthetic that reminds of the Leica cameras, a company with which it collaborates in photography. The Chinese brand also exhibits a prototype of magnetic objective, with a photographic sensor, which sticks to the rear of the mobile. But the most striking of Xiaomi is the new electric car that has brought Barcelona, ​​its 7 ultra, a yellow sports electric one that attracts looks and photos.

The 6G is already on display although it will not arrive before 2030

In Ericsson’s pavilion, the evolution of the first 6G mobile can be seen, presented last year at the MWC. It is not a mobile phone as such, but a prototype of communications module that supports the protocols that must follow the following standard of mobile communications. The 6G will not begin to be implemented before 2030. In Europe, where the deployment of 5G is not yet complete, something else may be delayed.