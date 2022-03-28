Amazing. This is probably the word that best describes the start of MotoGP 2022, with two winners in the first two races who almost certainly blew the betting bank. Everyone expected the big favorites, so names like Fabio Quartararo, Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, on the other hand, Enea Bastianini and Miguel Oliveira were the winners in Qatar and Indonesia.

After the first two rounds, therefore, a decidedly unexpected world ranking emerged, in which the Italian of Gresini Racing still leads, albeit with just 11 points, followed by the other KTM, that of Brad Binder.

Several had predicted that it would take a few races to find some sort of normality, also because we must not forget that it is the first time in two years that the season has started with the trips outside Europe, which are destabilizing the situation a little.

Not surprisingly, this weekend we are back in Argentina, in Termas de Rio Hondo, where the MotoGP caravan has not made a stop since 2019, with the last two editions of the GP having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the last to win in Termas was Marc Marquez, who as we write we don’t even know if he will be in the match.

On Monday morning, in fact, he will undergo a medical examination with Dr. Sanchez Dalmau to understand if the problem of diplopia (double vision) accused after the fall of the Mandalika Warm-Up is overcome or if a further problem is expected for the Honda rider. stop.

Regardless of this, the one in Argentina will be an important race for Ducati and especially for Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who in the first two races collected a poor point in two and therefore will be called to redeem themselves if they want to keep their world ambitions intact.

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: MotoGP

MotoGP 2022: the schedules of the Argentine Grand Prix

Just as happened in the first two races of the season, also in Termas de Rio Hondo we will continue with the format that will see the MotoGP take to the track after the Moto2 also on Friday and Saturday.

Given the five-hour time zone with Italy, qualifying and the premier class race will start when we are at 8 pm, therefore at 3 pm local time.

Friday 1st April

FP1 Moto3: 14: 00-14: 40

FP1 Moto2: 14: 55-15: 35

FP1 MotoGP: 15: 50-16: 35

FP2 Moto3: 18: 15-18: 55

FP2 Moto2: 19: 10-19: 50

FP2 MotoGP: 20: 05-20: 50

Saturday 2 April

FP3 Moto3: 14: 00-14: 40

FP3 Moto2: 14: 55-15: 35

FP3 MotoGP: 15: 50-16: 35

Moto3 qualifications: 17: 35-18: 15

Moto2 qualifications: 18: 30-19: 10

FP4 MotoGP: 19: 25-19: 55

MotoGP qualifications: 20: 05-20: 45

Sunday 3 April

Moto3 Warm-Up: 15: 00-15: 10

Moto2 Warm-Up: 15: 20-15: 30

MotoGP Warm-Up: 15: 40-16: 00

Moto3 Race: 17:00

Moto2 race: 18:20

MotoGP race: 8:00 pm

MotoGP 2022: how can I see the Argentine Grand Prix

Sky Sport MotoGP HD (Sky Channel 208) and Now: full live coverage of all the weekend sessions.

TV8 HD (digital terrestrial channel 8): deferred qualifications and races.

MotoGP 2022: Motorsport.com LIVE for the Argentine Grand Prix

Saturday 2 April

FP4 and MotoGP Qualifying: from 19:00

Sunday 3 April

MotoGP race: from 19:30