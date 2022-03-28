Increased military expenses, Fassino: “If 5 Stars do not vote, the majority is the same”. But the “reverse prophecies” case breaks out on social media

“If the 5-star Movement does not vote in the Senate the agenda on the increase in military spending, the majority there is the same“, says the president of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Chamber Piero Fassino a Saturday too, on Rai Radio1. And social media made it material for Fassino’s “reverse prophecies”.

“We also have to get rid of this syndrome so the existence of a government majority depends on each vote ” added the deputy Pd. “The existence of a government majority is based on a general program with respect to all the issues facing the country. On a single issue there can also be a diversity of attitude but this does not make the majority fail eithernor an alliance, in this case the one between 5s and Pd “.

It is on these words that the social networks have smiled, bouncing comments between the serious and the amused on the net: “Given the precedents, if Fassino says that the majority holds, there is a serious risk that the government will fall“, writes Lavinia Ricci commented on the tweet of Antonio Rinaldi.

The precedents to which he refers are those forecasts that Fassino expressed in the past and which later proved to be opposed to the reality of the facts: from Beppe Grillo (“found your party and see how many votes it gets”), a Chiara Hangers (challenged to run for mayor of Turin) al Pd (which “cannot fail”, on the eve of the defeat of the 2016 referendums), untilinvasion of Ukraine.

With Count against the increase in military spendingwe just have to wait and see what the Movement will decide to do and what will happen to the Draghi government.