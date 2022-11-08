At the end of the MotoGP test day in Valencia, Marc Marquez said he “expected more” from the package that Honda brought, but acknowledged that the Japanese manufacturer is “working more for February than for now”. On Tuesday he tested a prototype on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit which featured new aerodynamics and the same engine, but with a small modification.

The Honda rider said he was satisfied with the progress of the engine, which brought in a little more torque, but said the team needs a bigger step to be closer to the other manufacturers. Asked by Motorsport.com if he expected more and if he was disappointed, Marquez replied: “Yes, sure, I expected more, because you always want more. I can’t say I’m disappointed, because Honda is working. he is trying and he has brought a new bike, but we need something more if we want to fight for the championship. With what we have received here, we will not fight for the championship. “

Marquez said that although he feels a little more feeling at the front, this has led to a loss of performance in other areas and required some compromises. He also stated that the lap times of the new bike were similar to those of the RC213V he raced with here on Sunday: “In one of the problems he was in the right direction, but as we already expected, we improve in one area and lose in one. other. So it’s a compromise, but we are always there with the same character, more or less the same problems, we improve one thing and then there are always the same characteristics. So they have to understand to improve in February “.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The multiple world champion said it was important to hear the first impressions of the new Honda riders Joan Mir, who will race alongside him in the factory team, and Alex Rins, who joins the LCR team along with Takaaki Nakagami: “Of course they are part of Honda. and for me it was important to hear their first impressions. When you ride a motorcycle, you get used to the problems. If you are a talented rider like Mir and Rins, then you start adapting to the problems because you have talent. They will be fast, but we will see from the lap times if it is an easy bike or not. If it is an easy bike, you go out and do the same times as the other bikes. If it is a difficult bike, you go out and take all day to get a time on the bike. acceptable ride “.

Even the head of the Repsol Honda team, Alberto Puig, said he was dissatisfied with the results of Tuesday’s test, stating that there were not all the positive aspects that the team expected: “We tried different bike concepts and we expected a result. a bit better at the moment. We found some positive results, but not what we expected, so we have to keep working. We have to keep working, because since the last test in Misano we have done a lot of work but it hasn’t been seen. “