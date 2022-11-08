Income and taxes 2021 | About 1,700 people with high incomes want their information removed from the media list – among them especially doctors, lawyers and members of owner families

Helsingin Sanomat and other Sanomat departments try to collect complete tax listings during Wednesday. Almost 1,700 of the high earners wanted their names removed from media listings.

Nearly 1,700 high earners want the media not to publish their information in Wednesday’s income and tax listings and tax machines. The object of the request is the list provided by the taxman to the media, which automatically shows the name, year of birth and home province of those with a taxable income of 100,000 euros or more.

Doctors, lawyers and pharmacists seem to be relatively the most among the opponents. CEOs and board members are also well represented, according to HS’s report on the 2022 list of deniers.

As in previous years, among those who asked to be removed from the lists are also company directors, investors and entrepreneurs. A middle-aged man with a lot of capital income has wanted and managed to keep his income and taxes out of the public eye.

His name the number of people who opposed the publication has fallen clearly in recent years. Last year, i.e. 2021, 2,332 people had requested the encryption of their income from the tax authorities, while there are approximately 77,000 names on the entire media list.

As recently as 2020, around 4,400 people asked the tax authority to remove their names from media listings. The number of people who objected to the publication of their names has therefore dropped to less than half of the peak year of 2020.

Last in the year many celebrities in the financial world wanted to hide their income and taxes from media listings. This year there are very few of them.

Apparently, the biggest power users noticed that the media collects their income and tax information anyway. Today, the tax inspector hands over the name lists of those who requested encryption to the media, and information about income and taxes is available from tax offices’ customer terminals and by phone.

An attempt at secrecy may therefore lead to greater consideration than accepting transparency.

Helsingin Sanomat and other Sanoma editorial offices will try to collect the complete tax listings during Wednesday.

Helsinki Data on Finns with the highest incomes for more than 20 years, since 1999, has been collected in Sanomat’s Verokone. The tax machine tells, among other things, how much high-income earners pay in tax and whether they receive earnings or capital income.

Several of those with the highest income have been told their status information, which indicates the origin of the income.

Out of the 27,066 people in Helsingin Sanomat’s 2021 tax machine, a total of one thousand had asked the tax administration to hide their income information from the media listing. So the share of those who wanted encryption is only a few percent of the whole group.

The media listings include all persons who have earned at least 100,000 euros in combined earnings and capital income. In Helsingin Sanomat’s tax machine, the limit is higher, i.e. 150,000 euros.

According to the tax authority, a large part of those who earn more than 100,000 euros are excluded from the lists it provides. For example, in the tax year 2020, more than 77,000 customers exceeded the limit.

The statistics of the tax administration reveal that almost 116,000 customers exceeded the 100,000 euro limit according to total income (earned and capital income).

Not all those who earned more than 100,000 euros appear on the lists because, due to various deductions and tax-free shares of capital income, the income shown in public tax data falls below 100,000 euros.