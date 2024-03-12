After more than two decades in the Italian company's marketing department, Grassilli was promoted last winter to replace Paolo Ciabatti, one of the most recognizable members of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer. Since then, Grassilli's activity has not stopped. Its first public event took place at the beginning of the year, on the occasion of the presentation of the team in Madonna Di Campiglio. Then came the pre-season tests, first in Sepang and then in Qatar. Meanwhile, the first major operation was the renewal of Bagnaia, a process which, contrary to what one might think, was not easy to complete.

It seems there is no better way to get to the first race in your new position than closing the world champion renewal. How did you experience this operation?

“I come from a twenty-year career in marketing, where my role was to bring together as many financial resources as possible to make the MotoGP and SBK teams work, through the relationship I had with the sponsors. It's the first time I've negotiated a contract in which I am the one who reaches into the wallet, takes out the money. I thought it would be easy, and in reality it was much more difficult than I imagined. But thanks to all parties, we managed to find an agreement. Everyone believed Pecco's renewal was obvious, but it wasn't as easy as one might think.”

At the team presentation, Gigi Dall'Igna said he wanted to renew Bagnaia before the start of the World Championship. Did you have any doubts that the signature would arrive on time?

“There was a moment when I had doubts about the possibility of closing the deal before Qatar, because perhaps I lacked the experience to understand the whole context. My first renewal, with such an important driver, was not It was easy.”

After half a life at Ducati, what does it mean to become a sports director?

“I have always been passionate about motorcycles, and in particular Ducati, given that I have always lived very close to the factory. When I was studying at university, my desire was always to work for this brand, which I was in love with. And in that period I realized that in Ducati there was a person who didn't have a degree in engineering, but in economics. It was Livio Suppo, who became my point of reference. My first meeting to join Ducati was with him. And he told me he took over. At that time, it was unthinkable for me to think that one day I would take Livio's place. Then Alessandro Cicognani arrived, and then Paolo Ciabatti, who was a very important reference. It was he who allowed me to get here. With As time passed, I told myself that if they could do it, why shouldn't I do it too. And I have started working, in recent years, to prepare for this moment. This is the most important goal of my career” .



What aspect of this new position do you feel you haven't yet mastered?

“My fear is that I am not yet sufficiently prepared to manage this position. I have only been here for a few months and I am not yet clear on all the tools necessary to achieve certain objectives. In marketing it was much more natural for me to play and have fun. In this new chapter I still lack the tools. I'm afraid of making mistakes. I've never been a paddock person, and for this reason I'm afraid of making mistakes even in relationships. I used to come to ten races a year. I know the factory very well, but not the paddock”.

This is an important year for Ducati. In addition to having renewed Pecco, the GP24 seems to be a clear step forward. You also have to manage pilot training, how do you think you can define it for the next few years?

“The choice of riders is consensual, not individual. There is Claudio Domenicali and also Gigi Dall'Igna. I contribute, but at the moment my contribution is quite marginal compared to his. My personal objective was to renew Pecco before the first race, and we succeeded. And not only for its results, but also because it combines all the values ​​of our brand and is much loved by the entire Ducati universe. Now we have decided to slow down and see how things develop in track. We have a competitive bike, the most desirable on the grid, and for this reason we are in no hurry to decide who will be the second official rider. The choice will be important, it must be considered and takes time. We have many riders to choose from.”

Coming from the world of marketing, how do you interpret the possibility that two brands as powerful as Ducati and Marc Marquez go hand in hand?

“The brand likes Marc a lot. He is a rider who has won a lot and who has great charisma. To me, who haven't known him for a long time, he seems like an honest, sincere, nice person. Marquez is an important rider to keep into account”.

How do you see your role in the sporting management of results, considering the potential of the majority of riders aboard the Ducati?

“Gigi always underlines that the most important thing is mutual respect and that the best rider wins. I agree with him. Once they demonstrate respect from a sporting point of view, let the best win.”

What are the alternatives for Jorge Martin?

“Jorge has monstrous potential and at the moment he has a contract with Ducati. At the end of the year most of the agreements expire, but given his talent it is obvious that he has many alternatives. He can go wherever he wants, but he has always said that his goal is the official team.”

I wanted to say that there is no possibility that he will remain in Pramac for another year…

“The management of Pramac, which is our first satellite team, and also of the other independent teams, will change a bit. The global economic situation forces us to pay close attention to expenses, both for the official team and for Pramac, which is the one that receives the most support from the house. Now we are trying to return to more sustainable figures.”

And in all this scenario, where does Enea Bastianini fit in?

“The bet we made with Enea at the time was very strong, because his results made him worthy of a place in the official team for last year. Unfortunately injuries did not allow him to show his potential and talent , but this year he started much better. It's time to wait, we're in no rush. The most important thing is that he has fun again. He knows he has our full support, then we'll see what happens.”

The contract with VR46 expires at the end of the year. Yamaha is very interested in supplying them with bikes, but they would prefer to stay with Ducati, as long as they improve their status. How are the negotiations with VR46 progressing?

“Pramac has the exclusivity as a satellite structure that receives support from the factory. We are talking with VR46 to extend our relationship, but it is not easy because, as I said before, the agreement must be inserted into this new economic framework. There We meet with them every week, but we haven't found a solution yet. We know they are talking to other manufacturers, as is normal, but we're not in a big hurry.”

In this universe, what role does Fermin Aldeguer have?

“We have been following him closely for some time and talking to him. We are very close to reaching an agreement. That's what I can say at the moment.”