There vessel Caio Duilio, as part of the European Union operation Aspides in response to the Houth attacks, today shot down – in implementation of the principle of self-defense – two aerial drones. This was announced by the Defense General Staff, recalling that the Aspides operation has the task of defending freedom of navigation and trade routes.

“Congratulations to the destroyer crew Caio Duilio who shot down two drones in the Red Sea as part of the EU Aspides mission. The Italian Navy guarantees free navigation and protects our merchant ships. Proud of our sailors!”, writes the Foreign Minister on social media X, Antonio Tajani.

The previous

The Duilio Ship operates in the Red Sea to guarantee the protection of international law and safeguard national interests. Already last March 2, the Italian destroyer shot down a drone in the Red Sea “with similar characteristics to those already used in previous attacks: it was about 6 kilometers from the Italian ship, flying towards it”. On that occasion, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto underlined that the terrorist attacks by the Houthis are a serious violation of international law and an attack on the safety of maritime traffic on which our economy depends. These attacks are part of a hybrid war, which uses every possibility, not just military, to damage some countries and benefit others.”

The Aspides mission

The Aspides mission, EuNavFor Aspides, is a military naval mission that the European Union launched just under a month ago based on a proposal from Italy, France and Germany. It aims to protect merchant traffic going to and from the Suez Canal from attacks by the Yemeni Houthis, who have started targeting many ships (not Chinese nor Russian ones, but those considered Western), since Israel started the war in the Gaza Strip, in response to the October 7 pogroms perpetrated by Hamas.