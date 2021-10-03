



[MotoGP] – the direct text of the first free practice session of the 2021 Grand Prix of the Americas, 15th race of the MotoGP world championship.

These are the weekend times: PL1 Fri 16.55 / PL2 Fri 21.10 / PL3 Sat 16.55 / PL4 Sat 20.30 / Qualifying Sat 21.10 / Warm Up Sun 16.40 / Race Sun 21.00.

Warm Up in progress

16.53 – Seven minutes to the end, the top 10:

1. Nakagami 2’04.258

2. Rins +0.2

3. Marc Marquez +0.2

4. Quartararo +0.2

5. Aleix Espargarò +0.5

6. Zarco +0.7

7. Miller +0.7

8. Marini +0.8

9. Lecuona +0.8

10. Martin +0.8.

16.51 – Alex Rins (Suzuki, HM) climbs to second position in 2’04.523. The first of the Italians at the moment is Luca Marini (Ducati VR46, HS), ninth.

16.49 – Take the lead Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR, SS) in 2’04.258. Marquez (Honda, HS) and Quartararo (Yamaha, SS) are chasing by two tenths.

For now Bagnaia (Ducati, HS) is eighth at nine tenths.

16.47 – Another step across the finish line: Marc Marquez (Honda, HS) in 2’04.532, four tenths faster than Nakagami (Honda LCR, SS) and five faster than Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia, HS).

16.44 – First references on the time monitor: in the lead is Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha, SS) in 2’05.711, behind him Marc Marquez (Honda, HS) at 0 ″ 1 and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha, SS) at 0 ″ 5.

16.40 – Green light for the Austin Warm Up – The usual 20 minutes at the drivers’ disposal to refine their preparation for the race.

16.35 – Five minutes to the start of the MotoGP Warm Up. The session will be essential to understand which tires to use for the race. It is currently 9.35am in Austin.

16.30 – The Moto2 Warm Up has just ended, with Raul Fernandez (Kalex) leading with 2’09.577, then Remy Gardner (Kalex) and Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex).

16.25 – The Moto3 Warm Up saw expert John McPhee (Honda) in 2’17.068, behind him Deniz Oncu (KTM) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda). The first of the Italians is Dennis Foggia (Honda), fourth. Pedro Acosta (KTM) – championship leader – is sixth.

16.22 – In 18 minutes the start of the Austin Warm Up of the MotoGP class: the most important theme of the weekend is that relating to the bumps present on the asphalt surface of the COTA.

16.15 – The forecasts were not wrong: a beautiful sunny morning awaits the drivers on the Austin track.