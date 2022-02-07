Doing better than last year will not be easy, but Ducati’s goal can only be this. Even though it’s been three months now, the great final of 2021 for the Red is still on everyone’s mind: four victories in the last six races, but above all a historic hat-trick in the final act of Valencia, on a track that has always been considered a black beast. for the Desmosedici GP.

These few lines are enough to understand how amazing last season could have been, but above all competitive GP21. A bike that earned the Borgo Panigale manufacturer seven wins and 11 pole positions, as well as the second consecutive Constructors’ World Championship, to which were added the team title, that of best independent team with Pramac Racing and that of best independent rider with Johann Zarco.

Unfortunately we missed the big target, the drivers’ title, and it becomes easy to understand how high the bar is if the goal is to do better. Because the only way to do it is to bring back to the gates of Bologna that crown that has been missing for 15 years, from the only title of Casey Stoner.

Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller

Although made with a very evocative video, today’s presentation was a bit special, because in recent days we have already had the opportunity to see the GP22 in action on the Malaysian circuit of Sepang, also discovering some of what may be the weapons with which Gigi Dall’Igna’s men will try to make that bike even faster Pecco Bagnaia had defined “perfect” at the end of last year, which instead were still a bit hidden in these images. After all, it was originally set for January 28, but was then postponed due to the COVID-19 positivity that had blocked Jack Miller in Australia.

“There is great excitement for the start of this MotoGP championship. The desire to test ourselves after winning the second consecutive Constructors’ World Title is really great. Last season we decided to focus on a new strategy that has given us great satisfaction, with young and energetic riders who have matured this year and, thanks to the experience gathered, are ready to be even more competitive “, said the administrator. delegate Claudio Domenicali.

“The Desmosedici GP of the official team will have a new Ducati Red livery for the first time in our history in MotoGP, the same color as the bikes we sell to our passionate customers. A sign and testimony of the ever closer link between the bikes we develop. for racing on the track and those that every Ducatista can buy “, Domenicali added regarding the 2022 livery, which was the first element unveiled in preview last week.

Then it was the turn of the new aerodynamic package, brought to the track in Sepang by test driver Michele Pirro during the three days of the shakedown reserved for test drivers and rookies (evolved compared to what we see in today’s images, which also lack the longer exhaust used in tests). Then when it was the turn of the titular riders to take to the track, in the two days of collective tests, also in Malaysia, probably the juiciest novelty was highlighted, namely the evolution of the lowering device, which now seems capable of changing not only the height of the rear, but also that of the front when the bike is in motion. A trick on which for now the Ducati fans are keeping their mouths sewn together, but which seems destined to make school for the umpteenth time.

Detail of the Ducati 2022 Photo by: Ducati Corse

Even the first feedbacks from the riders seem to have been quite positive, in particular those from Bagnaia, who on the second day managed to bring it to just one tenth of the new track record, achieved among other things by Enea Bastianini on an “old” GP21. . In fact, Pecco spoke of a bike “already fast, but with a huge margin for improvement”. On the other side of the box, on the other hand, Miller, recently recovered from COVID-19, struggled a little harder, but also the Australian did not hide the fact that he saw some encouraging signs.

“I am happy for the start of this new season. We closed 2021 on a positive note and I hope to be able to resume 2022 as well. Together with my team I have grown a lot over the past year: I am really happy with the team and I am convinced that together we can do great things. The Desmosedici GP in this new color is even more beautiful and I can’t wait to get back to racing with it. The goal for this season will, as always, be to constantly improve and be able to be competitive in every race. We will aim to bring the MotoGP riders title, as well as the teams and manufacturers title, back to Borgo Panigale, “said Bagnaia.



“The Championship is finally about to restart and I feel more ready than ever to face this new season. Having another year of experience in MotoGP definitely makes me feel stronger and, moreover, I feel I have improved a lot both physically and mentally compared to the 2021. This will be my second year together with the Ducati Lenovo Team, a truly passionate group of people that I feel lucky to be a part of. Belonging to the official Ducati team is a source of pride and also means having the support of many fans, not only in Italy, but all over the world. I can’t wait for March to get on track for the first race of the year in Qatar! “added Miller.

