The schoolboy, who jokingly planned to “blow up” the FSB building in Minecraft, spoke in his last word at the trial in Kansk about threats from the security forces and pressure on his mother. He will be sentenced in the coming days. On Monday, February 7, reports “New Newspaper”.

Dmitry (name changed in accordance with the law), one of the teenagers who planned to jokingly “blow up” the FSB building in Minecraft, spoke in his last word about the pressure exerted by the security forces on his mother. According to him, they told the woman that “she did not have enough money for a paid lawyer.” In addition, on days when she could not come to her son and pass something on, the security forces brought Dmitry stationery and hinted that “she is bad” and therefore does not come to him, the teenager noted.

Dmitry believes that the investigation in his case was conducted in bad faith – “… having facilitated their work, they simply knocked out appearances from my friends under pressure. And when they realized that I did not confess what they wanted, all the bad characteristics appeared, the slanders of my friends to break me morally, so that there was a motive for the guards that I was bad and should be in jail.

Earlier it was reported that the state prosecutor asked the 1st Eastern District Military Court to assign different terms to three schoolchildren from Kansk. Dmitry – nine years in prison, two other minor defendants – six and a half years in an educational colony. It is also proposed to impose a fine of 50 thousand rubles on all three.

The creation of a terrorist community and the intentions of three schoolchildren from Kansk to jokingly “blow up” the building of the special service in the Minecraft computer game were reported by the FSB in 2020. In the chat of teenagers, the security forces found not only voiced plans, but also instructions for making stun grenades, calls for partisanship. Until August 2021, the teenagers were in isolation.