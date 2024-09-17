The Ducati MotoGP test sessions continue and are about to start on the Spanish circuit of Jerez with Michele Pirro. Despite the phenomenal 2024 season, Pirro will continue with the development and refinement of the Desmosedici GP that will be raced next year by Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Of course, these will not be easy days, even the rider from Puglia was shocked by the terrible news that arrived on Sunday from Germany where Luca Salvadori died while riding a Ducati V4R during the last stage of the IRRC – International Road Racing Championship – which was held on the Frohburg road circuit.

“The tests planned on the Jerez track will focus on the development of the Desmosedici, although in the world championship our performances are of an absolute level, it remains of vital importance, for us at Ducati, to think about 2025. The strength of our group lies precisely in this philosophy of never stopping, continuing to evolve to improve ourselves more and more”, said Pirro, who then wanted to remember his deceased friend.

Michele Pirro, Pramac Racing Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It will be a different trip from the others. In fact, I leave with my friend Luca Salvadori in my heart, who left us a few hours ago. More than a colleague, Luca was a great guy as well as a friend. We know that our sport is already dangerous when practiced on the track, the road races, in which Luca was taking part, raise, if possible, the risk factor to the nth degree. In 2024, Luca dedicated himself so much to this specialty, a choice that I did not agree with and that we had also talked about, but you know, passion is unstoppable for us pilots”.

“I am so sorry for this accident that deprived us all of a friend, a pilot and a fantastic guy who had made his sporting beliefs also a profession. I admired how much heart he knew how to put into riding a motorbike and at the same time have the extraordinary ability to be able to tell sensations and emotions of the races, after each of his videos each of us was left with something special and our world will miss the person and the character so much! Now we focus fully to give the best of ourselves, with the aim of honoring the splendid guy that Luca was and will always be!”, concluded the Apulian pilot.